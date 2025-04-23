Wellampitiya Police today (23) reported the facts to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court regarding the murder of the convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and political activist, Dan Priyasad.

The police stated before the court that investigations have revealed information suggesting a connection between a father–son duo in relation to the murder of Dan Priyasad.

Accordingly, the police requested the court to issue an order preventing the duo—Bandula Piyal and Madhava Sudarshana, from traveling overseas and to obtain their telephone records.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela issued an order to the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, as well as to other relevant officials, preventing the two individuals in question from leaving the country.

Police further stated that Thilina Prasad, a brother of the deceased, had been hacked to death several years ago, and that a case is pending before the court against the same father and son duo in connection with that incident as well.

Police informed the court that statements have been recorded from around 10 individuals regarding the current incident, and that further investigations are underway.

The Magistrate is also scheduled to visit the crime scene and conduct an on-site investigation into the matter.