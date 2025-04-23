Foreign travel ban on father and son suspected in Dan Priyasads murder

Foreign travel ban on father and son suspected in Dan Priyasads murder

April 23, 2025   03:58 pm

Wellampitiya Police today (23) reported the facts to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court regarding the murder of the convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and political activist, Dan Priyasad.

The police stated before the court that investigations have revealed information suggesting a connection between a father–son duo in relation to the murder of Dan Priyasad.

Accordingly, the police requested the court to issue an order preventing the duo—Bandula Piyal and Madhava Sudarshana, from traveling overseas and to obtain their telephone records.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela issued an order to the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, as well as to other relevant officials, preventing the two individuals in question from leaving the country.

Police further stated that Thilina Prasad, a brother of the deceased, had been hacked to death several years ago, and that a case is pending before the court against the same father and son duo in connection with that incident as well.

Police informed the court that statements have been recorded from around 10 individuals regarding the current incident, and that further investigations are underway.

The Magistrate is also scheduled to visit the crime scene and conduct an on-site investigation into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted (English)

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted (English)

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks (English)

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin