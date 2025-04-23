Delays expected on main line as train derails in Gampaha

Delays expected on main line as train derails in Gampaha

April 23, 2025   06:34 pm

The Railway Department says that train delays are expected on the Main Line as a train has derailed near the Gampaha Railway Station.

A train bound for Mirigama, which had departed the Colombo Fort Railway Station at around 4.25 p.m. today (23), has derailed near the Gampaha station. 

All trains operating on the Main Line are travelling along one track owing to this situation, which is expected to result in delays on the Main Line. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted (English)

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted (English)

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks (English)

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin