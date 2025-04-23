Delays expected on main line as train derails in Gampaha

The Railway Department says that train delays are expected on the Main Line as a train has derailed near the Gampaha Railway Station.

A train bound for Mirigama, which had departed the Colombo Fort Railway Station at around 4.25 p.m. today (23), has derailed near the Gampaha station.

All trains operating on the Main Line are travelling along one track owing to this situation, which is expected to result in delays on the Main Line.