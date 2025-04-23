Committee probing Deshabandu Tennakoon convenes first meeting

The Committee of Inquiry appointed to inquire and report its findings on IGP T. M. W. Deshabandhu Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power, met today (23) at the Parliamentary premises for the first time and held preliminary discussions.

The Committee of Inquiry is chaired by Supreme Court Judge P.P. Surasena and consists of Justice W. M. N. P. Iddawala and the Chairman of the National Police Commission (Ex-officio), Mr. E. W. M. Lalith Ekanayake.

This committee is scheduled to meet again on April 25, the Department of Communications of Parliament said in a statement.

The Resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry in terms of Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, to remove the Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector General of Police for misconduct and gross abuse of power of his office in terms of Sections 3(d) and 3(e) read with Section 5 of the said Act, was passed in Parliament on the April 08, it added.