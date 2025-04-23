Committee probing Deshabandu Tennakoon convenes first meeting

Committee probing Deshabandu Tennakoon convenes first meeting

April 23, 2025   09:49 pm

The Committee of Inquiry appointed to inquire and report its findings on IGP T. M. W. Deshabandhu Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power, met today (23) at the Parliamentary premises for the first time and held preliminary discussions.

The Committee of Inquiry is chaired by Supreme Court Judge P.P. Surasena and consists of Justice W. M. N. P. Iddawala and the Chairman of the National Police Commission (Ex-officio), Mr. E. W. M. Lalith Ekanayake.

This committee is scheduled to meet again on April 25, the Department of Communications of Parliament said in a statement.

The Resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry in terms of Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, to remove the  Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector General of Police for misconduct and gross abuse of power of his office in terms of Sections 3(d) and 3(e) read with Section 5 of the said Act, was passed in Parliament on the April 08, it added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted (English)

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted (English)

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks (English)

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin