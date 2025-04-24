Special train service for Siri Dalada Wandanawa suspended

Sri Lanka Railways announced that the special trains from Colombo Fort to Kandy for the veneration of the Sacred Tooth Relic will not operate from tomorrow (24 April) until further notice.

The Railways General Manager said the special service has been suspended based on a request made by the police.

Earlier today, Sri Lanka Police urged the public to avoid coming tomorrow and the day after (April 24 and 25) to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy and to choose an alternate date as presently there are more than 300,000 devotees in queues awaiting to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Therefore, since a sufficient number of devotees have already arrived for the exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic on the two days of tomorrow (24) and the day after tomorrow (25), the Police warned that if more devotees arrive in the next two days, they will not be able to perform their veneration.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Police requested the devotees to refrain from coming for the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ in the next two days.

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic - ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, which commenced on April 18, was held for the sixth consecutive day today from 11.00 a.m. onwards and will continue for another four days, while it is scheduled to conclude on April 27 (Sunday).