Sri Lanka Police tighten inspections on off-bike helmet wearers

April 24, 2025   06:39 am

The Police Headquarters has issued a directive to all officers across the island to closely monitor and inspect individuals behaving suspiciously wearing protective helmets, particularly while not riding the motorcycles.

This move comes in the wake of a series of serious crimes, including shootings and homicides, in which suspects have used full-face helmets to conceal their identities. According to police sources, these incidents have highlighted a growing trend of criminals exploiting mandatory safety gear to evade recognition during illegal activities.

While wearing a helmet is a legal requirement for both motorcycle riders and pillion passengers, Sri Lanka Police stress that its purpose is strictly for road safety. 

Accordingly, law enforcement officials have now been instructed to intervene if individuals are seen wearing helmets unnecessarily — especially when they are not riding or near motorcycles and appear to be acting suspiciously.

The Police Headquarters emphasized that officers are empowered to inspect such individuals and all their belongings to ensure public safety and prevent crime. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with police efforts as part of a broader initiative to enhance community security.

