Discussions on US trade tariffs successful; Joint statement expected soon - President

Discussions on US trade tariffs successful; Joint statement expected soon - President

April 24, 2025   06:50 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says discussions between Sri Lanka and the United States on revising reciprocal trade tariffs imposed by US on Sri Lankan exports have been successful.

Addressing a National People’s Power (NPP) public rally in Ratnapura, the President expressed that Sri Lanka and the US are scheduled to issue a joint statement on the matter in the coming days.

Speaking during the event, Dissanayake stated: “Sri Lanka is expected to see its highest number of tourist arrivals in 2025. However, despite this promising growth in tourism, our country still offers a limited number of attractions for visitors. Therefore, it is essential to develop new tourist destinations such as Yapahuwa, Anuradhapura, Jaffna, and Trincomalee.”

“We must also focus on increasing our export income. However, recent developments in the United States have raised concerns, especially regarding their potential impact on our textile and apparel sectors”, he noted.

Dissanayake, who pointed out that the government is actively working to address the situation, also highlighted that on Tuesday, the Deputy Minister of Finance, along with a delegation from Sri Lanka, held discussions in the US. 

“They reported that the talks were highly productive, and a joint statement will be issued soon, reflecting the mutual agreement of both parties”, the President assured.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Devotees continue to queue up on day 6 of 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' (English)

Devotees continue to queue up on day 6 of 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' (English)

Devotees continue to queue up on day 6 of 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' (English)

Foreign travel ban on father and son suspected in Dan Priyasad's murder (English)

Foreign travel ban on father and son suspected in Dan Priyasad's murder (English)

Pope Francis' coffin arrives at St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral (English)

Pope Francis' coffin arrives at St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral (English)

Sri Lanka's economy shows remarkable recovery in 2024, says World Bank (English)

Sri Lanka's economy shows remarkable recovery in 2024, says World Bank (English)

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)