Discussions on US trade tariffs successful; Joint statement expected soon - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says discussions between Sri Lanka and the United States on revising reciprocal trade tariffs imposed by US on Sri Lankan exports have been successful.

Addressing a National People’s Power (NPP) public rally in Ratnapura, the President expressed that Sri Lanka and the US are scheduled to issue a joint statement on the matter in the coming days.

Speaking during the event, Dissanayake stated: “Sri Lanka is expected to see its highest number of tourist arrivals in 2025. However, despite this promising growth in tourism, our country still offers a limited number of attractions for visitors. Therefore, it is essential to develop new tourist destinations such as Yapahuwa, Anuradhapura, Jaffna, and Trincomalee.”

“We must also focus on increasing our export income. However, recent developments in the United States have raised concerns, especially regarding their potential impact on our textile and apparel sectors”, he noted.

Dissanayake, who pointed out that the government is actively working to address the situation, also highlighted that on Tuesday, the Deputy Minister of Finance, along with a delegation from Sri Lanka, held discussions in the US.

“They reported that the talks were highly productive, and a joint statement will be issued soon, reflecting the mutual agreement of both parties”, the President assured.