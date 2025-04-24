Postal voting for 2025 LG Polls begins

The marking of postal votes for this year’s Local Government (LG) elections commences today (April 24), with over 648,000 eligible voters expected to cast their ballots by mail.

Postal voting will take place over four designated days — April 24, 25, 28, and 29 — allowing eligible applicants from a wide range of government institutions to participate in the democratic process.

This includes personnel from government departments, police and armed forces, public schools, state-owned corporations, and statutory boards.

The commission emphasized that no extensions will be granted beyond these four days. Elections Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake reaffirmed that the time frame for postal voting is final and urged all eligible voters to make use of the given dates.

According to the Commission, a total of 648,495 applicants have been approved to vote by post in the upcoming local government elections.