Postal voting for 2025 LG Polls begins

Postal voting for 2025 LG Polls begins

April 24, 2025   08:45 am

The marking of postal votes for this year’s Local Government (LG) elections commences today (April 24), with over 648,000 eligible voters expected to cast their ballots by mail.

Postal voting will take place over four designated days — April 24, 25, 28, and 29 — allowing eligible applicants from a wide range of government institutions to participate in the democratic process. 

This includes personnel from government departments, police and armed forces, public schools, state-owned corporations, and statutory boards.

The commission emphasized that no extensions will be granted beyond these four days. Elections Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake reaffirmed that the time frame for postal voting is final and urged all eligible voters to make use of the given dates.

According to the Commission, a total of 648,495 applicants have been approved to vote by post in the upcoming local government elections.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Devotees continue to queue up on day 6 of 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' (English)

Devotees continue to queue up on day 6 of 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' (English)

Devotees continue to queue up on day 6 of 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' (English)

Foreign travel ban on father and son suspected in Dan Priyasad's murder (English)

Foreign travel ban on father and son suspected in Dan Priyasad's murder (English)

Pope Francis' coffin arrives at St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral (English)

Pope Francis' coffin arrives at St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral (English)

Sri Lanka's economy shows remarkable recovery in 2024, says World Bank (English)

Sri Lanka's economy shows remarkable recovery in 2024, says World Bank (English)

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)