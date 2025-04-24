Proposal to hold Siri Dalada Vandanawa annually

Proposal to hold Siri Dalada Vandanawa annually

April 24, 2025   10:42 am

Governor of the Central Province Prof. Sarath Abeykoon states that a formal proposal has been submitted to the Mahanayake Theros and the ‘Diyawadana Nilame’ of the Temple of Tooth Relic to consider holding ‘Siri Dalada Vandanawa’ annually.

Governor Abeykoon made these remarks during a media briefing held today (April 24), following a special meeting with government officials convened to address the growing concerns over the situation in Kandy.

He stated that the meeting was held at the request of the health sector, which raised alarms over the rising number of devotees visiting the sacred city, particularly during the ongoing ‘Siri Dalada Vandanawa’. 

The large crowds have raised concerns related to public health, safety, and crowd control, he noted.

