Main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder arrested

Main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder arrested

April 24, 2025   10:58 am

The main suspect in the shooting and killing of political activist Dan Priyasad has been arrested, the police confirmed.

The convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and political activist, Dan Priyasad, was shot at the ‘Laksanda Sevana’ Housing Complex in Wellampitiya on Tuesday (22) evening. According to reports, he was initially admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds, but passed away shortly after due to the severity of his injuries.

Priyasad was reportedly shot four times—twice in the chest and twice in the shoulder. Additionally, another individual who sustained minor injuries during the incident is also currently receiving treatment at hospital.

It is reported that two individuals, who had arrived on a motorcycle, fired multiple gunshots using a pistol before fleeing the scene.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Devotees continue to queue up on day 6 of 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' (English)

Devotees continue to queue up on day 6 of 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' (English)

Foreign travel ban on father and son suspected in Dan Priyasad's murder (English)

Foreign travel ban on father and son suspected in Dan Priyasad's murder (English)

Pope Francis' coffin arrives at St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral (English)

Pope Francis' coffin arrives at St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral (English)

Sri Lanka's economy shows remarkable recovery in 2024, says World Bank (English)

Sri Lanka's economy shows remarkable recovery in 2024, says World Bank (English)

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

CCTV footage of Dan Priyasad's murder; More details revealed regarding shooting incident

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)