25 candidates arrested so far for violating election laws

April 24, 2025   02:14 pm

Two more candidates contesting the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election have been arrested for violating election laws, police said.

Accordingly, 25 candidates contesting this year’s LG Elections have been arrested over the period spanning from March 3 to today (April 24).

Meanwhile, six political party supporters were arrested yesterday, bringing the total number of supporters who have been arrested this far to 98.

According to a statement issued by the Police Media Division, three criminal complaints related to the election were received yesterday (April 23) alone.

Accordingly, the total number of criminal complaints received has reached 61.

Yesterday alone, 20 complaints of election law violations were received, bringing the total number of complaints to 222.

Meanwhile, 23 vehicles have been taken into police custody from March 3 until today in connection with such incidents.

