Schools closed on May 5 and 6 for LG polls

The Ministry of Education announced that schools island-wide will be closed on May 05 and 06, in view of the 2025 Local Government Elections.

Accordingly, the schools will reopen for students on May 07, 2025.

It is further reported that the schools to be used as polling stations should be handed over to the relevant Grama Niladharis on May 04, 2025.

All Zonal Education Directors and Principals should be informed to provide the necessary tables, desks, chairs and hall facilities for polling station activities, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the following schools will remain closed for additional days as they will be utilised as counting centres and for other election-related purposes: