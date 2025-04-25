Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (25).

In its latest weather forecast, the Met. Department stated that showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces and in Puttalam, Batticaloa and Ampara districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the morning, according to the Met. Department.