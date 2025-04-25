Another suspect arrested in Devinuwara double homicide

Another suspect arrested in Devinuwara double homicide

April 25, 2025   06:46 am

Another suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of two individuals near the southern gate of the Devinuwara Vishnu Devalaya, a crime that occurred on March 21, 2025.

The arrest was made on the evening of April 24, the police said. 

The 33-year-old suspect, a resident of Thalalla South in Gandara, is accused of aiding and abetting the murder by transporting the gunmen involved in the deadly attack.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Smooth start to postal voting for LG Polls, says Elections Commission (English)

Smooth start to postal voting for LG Polls, says Elections Commission (English)

Smooth start to postal voting for LG Polls, says Elections Commission (English)

Main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder arrested (English)

Main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder arrested (English)

Sri Lanka declares national day of mourning for Pope's funeral (English)

Sri Lanka declares national day of mourning for Pope's funeral (English)

National security has largely deteriorated, claims SLPP General Secretary (English)

National security has largely deteriorated, claims SLPP General Secretary (English)

'I ended queues, secured IMF loan in 6 months after presidency' - Ranil hits back at incumbent govt (English)

'I ended queues, secured IMF loan in 6 months after presidency' - Ranil hits back at incumbent govt (English)

Postal voting commences for 2025 Local Government Elections

Postal voting commences for 2025 Local Government Elections

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm