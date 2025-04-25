Another suspect arrested in Devinuwara double homicide

Another suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of two individuals near the southern gate of the Devinuwara Vishnu Devalaya, a crime that occurred on March 21, 2025.

The arrest was made on the evening of April 24, the police said.

The 33-year-old suspect, a resident of Thalalla South in Gandara, is accused of aiding and abetting the murder by transporting the gunmen involved in the deadly attack.