Opposition frightened by the thought of becoming irrelevant - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the opposition is frightened by the possibility of losing its relevance, and that if one wishes to surpass the National People’s Power (NPP), they must demonstrate their commitment to ending corruption and fraud.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing public gatherings held yesterday (24) in Teldeniya, Ududumbara, Hasalaka, Kundasale and Madawala in the Kandy District, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

While addressing the gatherings, Prime Minister Dr.Harini Amarasuriya further stated:

“A comprehensive plan has been formulated and is being implemented to lead this country into a new era. We are all aware of the magnitude of the economic crisis the nation has faced. Today, the economy has reached a level of stability, while corruption and waste have been significantly stopped.

We are progressing with a new political culture with transparency and free from allegation is executing each action with meticulous care.

Now, some may ask, having elected a President and entrusted power to form a strong government, what more is needed? Governance involves multiple institutions, and in a democratic nation, representation of the people at every level is essential.

This is precisely why the previous government postponed the 2023 Provincial Council elections. They feared that empowering grassroots leadership would foster a political transformation starting from the rural level, ultimately displacing corrupt politicians.

It was in this context of fear that baseless accusations were directed at us, and attempts were made to hinder the journey we had begun at the grassroots.

For years, the national budget was nothing more than a piece of paper, and ministers and presidents operated without accountability, misusing funds as they pleased.

In contrast, we presented a manifesto and developed a plan in order to identify key objectives for the current year and presented a budget covering the next eight months accordingly.

As we stated well before 2024, we were prepared to take responsibility for the nation. From that time, the public has been well aware of our priorities, rebuilding the healthcare system to provide accessible primary care services at the rural level, establishing a structured, efficient health sector. We have the highest priority in education. It is our objective to establish fully equipped primary schools within a three-kilometer radius in every rural division. We are currently undertaking measures to introduce an educational system that is not burdensome to children. Furthermore, the development of transportation and rural road infrastructure is essential, along with the creation of economic opportunities within the rural communities.

Development should not be centered around urban areas, Colombo, or specific elites. It must be an inclusive process in which all citizens can participate and benefit, an approach that visibly improves people’s lives.

We must develop common resources that benefit everyone. The government has already allocated funds for this purpose, and we are committed to creating the conditions necessary to channel those funds effectively towards village development.

In the past, funds allocated from Parliament and the Treasury rarely reached the grassroots level, with most resources being misappropriated. That system must change.

We do not operate as individuals but as a collective team under unified leadership. We have conveyed the same message to state institutions. While there are many capable public officials, political interference has long hindered their progress. Today, they are being afforded the opportunity to work together in the service of the country and its people.

Just as people have transformed the political culture, the public service too must evolve into one that serves citizens with integrity, free from corruption and malpractice. We expect to see this change and have increased salaries as an incentive to encourage it. We will protect public servants who are committed to serving the people.

Similarly, we place great importance on the private sector and entrepreneurs. The government is prepared to provide necessary support, attract investors, and revise tax policies to enable job creation and industrial growth.

The opposition attempted to provoke hostility between the business community and the NPP, claiming investors would shy away. However, today, we are proud to witness the business community collaborating with us in confidence.

This upcoming election is of critical importance to us, as it is about developing your village. The opposition is now afraid and fearful that they are losing ground. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) claims that if the NPP has risen from 3% to its current standing, then it too can rise from 2%. If so, we challenge them to demonstrate a stronger commitment to eliminating corruption and fraud, and to show greater dedication to public service than us.

The government alone cannot do everything. Nor can the security forces. Each of us must take responsibility for our surroundings. This is a collective journey. Nearly 300,000 people visit Kandy each day. If even one individual drops a single piece of plastic, the impact is considerable. Therefore, act responsibly. Reflect on your role. Change yourself in accordance with the transformation our country is undergoing.”

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya expressed her firm belief that the public stands alongside a team that is committed to building the country and upholding a new political culture.

The event was attended by Ven. Talawala Sujatha Thero, Executive Committee Member of the National Bhikkhu Front (Kandy District), Dr. Prasanna Gunasena Deputy Minister of Transport, Kandy District MP E.M. Buwanekabahu, along with parliamentary candidates and local residents.