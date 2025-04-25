Second day of postal voting commences for 2025 LG Polls

Today marks the second day of postal voting for the upcoming local government elections.

The marking of postal votes for this year’s Local Government (LG) elections commenced yesterday (April 24).

The Election Commission has announced that postal voting will be conducted on April 25, 28, and 29, providing eligible applicants the opportunity to cast their votes ahead of the main polling day.

This includes personnel from government departments, police and armed forces, public schools, state-owned corporations, and statutory boards.

According to the Commission, a total of 648,495 applicants have been approved to vote by post in the upcoming elections.

The Commission has emphasized that no extensions will be granted beyond these four days. Elections Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake reaffirmed that the designated period for postal voting is final and strongly urged all eligible voters to cast their votes within the allocated timeframe.

Meanwhile, Girl’s High School in Kandy, has established a special postal voting center for police officers assigned to duty at the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ exposition at the Temple of the Tooth Relic.