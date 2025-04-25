Foreign Minister to attend Pope Franciss funeral mass in Vatican

April 25, 2025   09:44 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath will represent the Government of Sri Lanka at the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. 

The late Pope’s funeral is scheduled to be held on 26 April 2025 in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City.

The Vatican said Francis died of a cerebral stroke that brought on a coma and the collapse of his cardiovascular system.

The pontiff had recently returned to the Vatican to convalesce after a weekslong stay in the hospital to treat pneumonia in both lungs. Twice during that 38-day hospitalization, doctors said, Francis nearly died.

