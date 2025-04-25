President makes surprise visit to Kandy, meets Siri Dalada Wandanawa devotees

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made an unannounced visit to Kandy yesterday (April 24) to meet with people queuing to participate in the ongoing ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees have already gathered in the city in anticipation of the religious event, which continues to draw large crowds.

The President visited several locations last night to inquire into the needs and welfare of the devotees waiting in lines.

Meanwhile, several ‘dansal’ (charity food stalls) were held last night to provide refreshments to the devotees.

The ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ is scheduled to commence today (April 25) for the eighth consecutive day, with religious activities beginning at 11.00 a.m.

Given the large influx of pilgrims—reportedly over 400,000—authorities are requesting the public to refrain from traveling to Kandy today to help manage the overwhelming crowd and ensure public safety.