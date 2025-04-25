Sri Lanka Police have launched an investigation on the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding the video clip circulating on social media showing a police officer verbally abusing an army officer on duty at the ongoing ‘Siri Dalanda Vandanawa’ in Kandy.

The video, which has drawn significant public attention and condemnation, shows a confrontation between the two uniformed personnel, during which the police officer is seen blaming the army officer.

Upon being brought to the notice of the Acting IGP, immediate steps were taken to initiate a formal inquiry into the incident, the Police Media Division noted.

Accordingly, the Superintendent of Police in charge of Kandy District 1 has been tasked with conducting the investigation. Police headquarters said strict disciplinary action will be taken against the police officer involved, based on the findings of the inquiry.