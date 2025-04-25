Police launch probe into officers verbal abuse of army officer on duty at Siri Dalanda Vandanawa

Police launch probe into officers verbal abuse of army officer on duty at Siri Dalanda Vandanawa

April 25, 2025   11:31 am

Sri Lanka Police have launched an investigation on the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding the video clip circulating on social media showing a police officer verbally abusing an army officer on duty at the ongoing ‘Siri Dalanda Vandanawa’ in Kandy.

The video, which has drawn significant public attention and condemnation, shows a confrontation between the two uniformed personnel, during which the police officer is seen blaming the army officer. 

Upon being brought to the notice of the Acting IGP, immediate steps were taken to initiate a formal inquiry into the incident, the Police Media Division noted.

Accordingly, the Superintendent of Police in charge of Kandy District 1 has been tasked with conducting the investigation. Police headquarters said strict disciplinary action will be taken against the police officer involved, based on the findings of the inquiry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25

Smooth start to postal voting for LG Polls, says Elections Commission (English)

Smooth start to postal voting for LG Polls, says Elections Commission (English)

Main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder arrested (English)

Main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder arrested (English)

Sri Lanka declares national day of mourning for Pope's funeral (English)

Sri Lanka declares national day of mourning for Pope's funeral (English)

National security has largely deteriorated, claims SLPP General Secretary (English)

National security has largely deteriorated, claims SLPP General Secretary (English)

'I ended queues, secured IMF loan in 6 months after presidency' - Ranil hits back at incumbent govt (English)

'I ended queues, secured IMF loan in 6 months after presidency' - Ranil hits back at incumbent govt (English)

Postal voting commences for 2025 Local Government Elections

Postal voting commences for 2025 Local Government Elections

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm