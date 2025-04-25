28 injured in school bus accident at Mahiyanganaya

April 25, 2025   11:36 am

A total of 28 individuals have been injured after a bus transporting schoolchildren was involved in an accident at the P.T.S. intersection in Mahiyanganaya.

According to Mahiyanganaya Police, the incident occurred this morning (25).

The injured individuals including schoolchildren have been admitted to the Mahiyanganaya Base Hospital for treatment, the police said.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the accident was caused by a failure in the bus’s braking system, according to police.

