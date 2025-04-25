Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement

Sri Lanka and the United States have agreed to continue discussions aimed at finalizing a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries in the shortest possible time period.

A Sri Lankan delegation met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer on April 22, 2025 at the US Trade Representative Office in Washington D.C.

Issuing a statement on the discussions held in Washington DC with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Office on reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on Sri Lankan exports, the Government of Sri Lanka said that the delegation updated Ambassador Greer on the challenges that Sri Lanka has faced in the past and the steps that are been taken by the Government to overcome future challenges and move towards full economic recovery.

The Sri Lankan delegation has also highlighted the prompt and positive commitment of the Government of Sri Lanka to work with the US Government in reducing the trade deficit, and lowering tariff and non-tariff barriers.

Ambassador Greer was appreciative of the proposals that Sri Lanka has made in order to commence negotiations and expressed the hope that an agreement can be reached soon between two countries to ensure fair and equitable trade relations, the statement noted.

Later on that day, the Sri Lankan delegation met with the USTR delegation appointed by Ambassador Greer lead by Assistant United States Trade Representative, In-charge of South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch along with Director In-charge of South Asia, Emily Ashby to discuss further the offer made in writing by Sri Lanka to the US.

During the discussion, the two sides have agreed to continue the discussions with the objective of finalizing a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries. Both sides expressed the desire to finalize the agreement in the shortest possible time period, the statement added.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) is responsible for developing and coordinating U.S. international trade, commodity, and direct investment policy, and overseeing negotiations with other countries. The head of USTR is the U.S. Trade Representative, a Cabinet member who serves as the president’s principal trade advisor, negotiator, and spokesperson on trade issues.