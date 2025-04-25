Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Newly arriving devotees not allowed to join queues

April 25, 2025   12:50 pm

Sri Lanka Police have announced that newly arriving devotees will not be permitted to join the queues for the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ special exposition under any circumstances.

Due to the overwhelming number of devotees already in queues in Kandy, the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ Committee had earlier requested the public not to join the exposition starting from yesterday (April 24). 

However, authorities have decided to allow those who are already in queues in the city to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic. 

According to police estimates, approximately 400,000 devotees are currently waiting in the queues.

It is expected that the veneration of the Sacred Tooth Relic by those already in line will be completed by the afternoon of April 27 (Sunday).

Police noted that if circumstances permit the continuation of the exposition, an official announcement will be made either in the afternoon of April 26 or the morning of April 27.

Meanwhile, the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ commenced today (April 25) for the eighth consecutive day, with religious activities beginning at 11.00 a.m.

