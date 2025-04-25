Detention orders issued against main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder

The Colombo Magistrate Court has permitted the detention of the main suspect arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of social activist Dan Priyasad, for questioning until May 30, 2025.

This order was issued when the Mirihana Special Investigations Unit produced the suspect before Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela today (25).

The convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and political activist, Dan Priyasad, was shot at the ‘Laksanda Sevana’ Housing Complex in Wellampitiya on Tuesday (22) evening. According to reports, he was initially admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds, but passed away shortly after due to the severity of his injuries.

Priyasad was reportedly shot four times—twice in the chest and twice in the shoulder. Additionally, another individual who sustained minor injuries during the incident is also currently receiving treatment at hospital.

It is reported that two individuals, who had arrived on a motorcycle, fired multiple gunshots using a pistol before fleeing the scene.