Mobile phones and tablets worth Rs. 30M seized at BIA

Mobile phones and tablets worth Rs. 30M seized at BIA

April 25, 2025   03:42 pm

A stock of 228 brand-new mobile phones and tablet computers, valued at approximately Rs. 30 million in total, was seized by customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today.

The electronic devices, packed inside two suitcases, were discovered abandoned at the airport’s duty-free shopping complex.

According to customs officials, the items had been brought into the country by a passenger who had arrived from Dubai onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight. Realizing the difficulty of clearing the goods through customs, the passenger is believed to have left the suitcases in the duty-free area.

Customs officers launched an immediate investigation and are making efforts to identify the passenger by reviewing airport security camera footage.

Further investigations into the incident are currently being carried out by customs officials at Katunayake Airport.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25

Smooth start to postal voting for LG Polls, says Elections Commission (English)

Smooth start to postal voting for LG Polls, says Elections Commission (English)

Main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder arrested (English)

Main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder arrested (English)

Sri Lanka declares national day of mourning for Pope's funeral (English)

Sri Lanka declares national day of mourning for Pope's funeral (English)

National security has largely deteriorated, claims SLPP General Secretary (English)

National security has largely deteriorated, claims SLPP General Secretary (English)

'I ended queues, secured IMF loan in 6 months after presidency' - Ranil hits back at incumbent govt (English)

'I ended queues, secured IMF loan in 6 months after presidency' - Ranil hits back at incumbent govt (English)

Postal voting commences for 2025 Local Government Elections

Postal voting commences for 2025 Local Government Elections

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm