Acting IGP requested to appoint police team to assist investigation on Deshabandu

The Committee of Inquiry to inquire and report its findings on IGP T.M.W. Deshabandhu Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power has informed the Acting IGP in a letter to nominate a police investigation team to assist the investigation of the Committee.

This was informed when the Committee met for the second time in Parliament today (25), a statement said.

The Attorney General has nominated Additional Solicitor General (President’s Counsel) Dileepa Peiris and Deputy Solicitor General Rajitha Perera to assist the Committee.

During today’s session, the committee held preliminary discussions regarding the conduct of future proceedings and the involvement of relevant stakeholders, the statement added.

Accordingly, it was decided that the committee would meet again on April 28 (Monday) to take decisions regarding future proceedings.