President AKD condemns Pahalgam attack in phone call with Modi

In a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (25), President Anura Kumara Dissanayake condemned the recent terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Indian people, the PMD reported.

The attack on April 22, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured.

It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

On April 23, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and the immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam carnage.

India has also announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest. It said medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

The Indian MEA said all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave the country before the expiry of visas.

In retaliation, Pakistan has put the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords with India on hold, suspended all trade, closed its airspace for Indian airlines and said any attempt to divert the water meant for it under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War.

--With Agencies Inputs