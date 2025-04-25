Siri Dalada Vandanawa to conclude on Sunday as planned

The “Siri Dalada Vandanawa,” the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, will conclude on Sunday (April 27) as previously scheduled and will not be extended, according to the Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa, Pradeep Nilanga Dela Bandara.

Issuing a special statement in this regard today (25), he stated: “We have been fortunate to have more devotees worshipping than planned.”

He stated that Kandy has become incredibly crowded with people today due to the large numbers of devotees coming from various parts of the island to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Due to this, he said there is a shortage of opportunities for devotees to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic.

“At the same time, we had to face obstacles in providing facilities in terms of environment and hygiene.”

“Therefore, for the convenience of the public, it has been decided to hold this pilgrimage only until April 27 as previously scheduled,” the Diyawadana Nilame (Chief Custodian) said.

The ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ commenced on April 18, giving local and foreign devotees the opportunity to venerate and worship the Sacred Tooth Relic. This 10-day special exposition was planned to be held until Sunday (27).

This year’s exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic is being held after an absence of 16 years.