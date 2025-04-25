Siri Dalada Vandanawa to conclude on Sunday as planned

Siri Dalada Vandanawa to conclude on Sunday as planned

April 25, 2025   05:43 pm

The “Siri Dalada Vandanawa,” the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, will conclude on Sunday (April 27) as previously scheduled and will not be extended, according to the Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa, Pradeep Nilanga Dela Bandara.

Issuing a special statement in this regard today (25), he stated: “We have been fortunate to have more devotees worshipping than planned.”

He stated that Kandy has become incredibly crowded with people today due to the large numbers of devotees coming from various parts of the island to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Due to this, he said there is a shortage of opportunities for devotees to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic.

“At the same time, we had to face obstacles in providing facilities in terms of environment and hygiene.”

“Therefore, for the convenience of the public, it has been decided to hold this pilgrimage only until April 27 as previously scheduled,” the Diyawadana Nilame (Chief Custodian) said. 

The ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ commenced on April 18, giving local and foreign devotees the opportunity to venerate and worship the Sacred Tooth Relic. This 10-day special exposition was planned to be held until Sunday (27).

This year’s exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic is being held after an absence of 16 years.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25

Smooth start to postal voting for LG Polls, says Elections Commission (English)

Smooth start to postal voting for LG Polls, says Elections Commission (English)

Main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder arrested (English)

Main suspect in Dan Priyasad murder arrested (English)

Sri Lanka declares national day of mourning for Pope's funeral (English)

Sri Lanka declares national day of mourning for Pope's funeral (English)

National security has largely deteriorated, claims SLPP General Secretary (English)

National security has largely deteriorated, claims SLPP General Secretary (English)

'I ended queues, secured IMF loan in 6 months after presidency' - Ranil hits back at incumbent govt (English)

'I ended queues, secured IMF loan in 6 months after presidency' - Ranil hits back at incumbent govt (English)

Postal voting commences for 2025 Local Government Elections

Postal voting commences for 2025 Local Government Elections

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm