Govt taking structured and strategic steps to curb organized drug trafficking  President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that no nation in the world has achieved development by neglecting its cultural values and traditions.

He emphasized that the current government is committed to rebuilding the country by reinstating the moral principles and ethical systems that have slowly diminished over the years.

The President made these remarks this afternoon (25) while participating in the opening ceremony of newly built Bodhi Prakara with Golden Fence, at the historic Rangiri Dambulla Rajamaha Viharaya (Cave Rock Temple of Dambulla), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Upon arrival at the temple, President Dissanayake formally opened the newly built Bodhi Prakara and offered the first flower tribute. He also unveiled the commemorative plaque marking the opening of the Bodhi Prakara.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, the President further stated that a just and virtuous society cannot be built through laws alone. Highlighting the significant role religious philosophy can play in shaping society, he noted that village temple monks, together with other religious leaders, bear a major responsibility in this effort.

The President also stated that the government has planned a wide-ranging transformation of the education sector to nurture a future generation enriched with wisdom and virtues an essential step for the economic, social and political transformation of the country.

In addition, President Dissanayake said the government is taking structured and strategic steps to curb organized drug trafficking and protect future generations from the harmful effects of drugs.

The ceremony was attended by the Maha Sangha of both the Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters, including the Chief Incumbent of the Rangiri Dambulla Rajamaha Viharaya, Dr. Godagama Mangala Nayaka Thera, and the Chief Custodian of the Sri Vishnu Devalaya at the Rangiri Dambuli Viharaya, Venerable Dadubaddiruppe Mahinda Thera along with Maha Sangha and Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana Gamagedara Dissanayake and other devotees, were also present.

--PMD