An European Union (EU) GSP+ Monitoring Mission will be visiting Sri Lanka from 28 April to 7 May 2025 to take stock of progress on the fulfilment of conditions linked to the granting of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade preferences.

This is part of the regular biannual monitoring to which the Government of Sri Lanka has committed in order to benefit from GSP+, the EU said in a statement, adding that the Mission will meet government officials, relevant institutions. politicians, civil society, business associations, trade unions and will also make site visits.

Sri Lanka is one among eight low- or lower-middle income countries benefitting from the GSP+. This is a special incentive arrangement for Sustainable Development and Good Governance that is open for vulnerable developing countries that have ratified 27 international conventions on human rights, labour rights, environmental protection and climate change, and good governance. The effective implementation of these 27 conventions is monitored with biannual missions and reports.

The European Union is a single market of 27 Member States with a population of 450 million people. The EU is Sri Lanka’s second largest export destination with exports of Euro 2.7 billion in 2024. Around 85% of these exports are goods that benefit from duty-free access to the EU market through GSP+.