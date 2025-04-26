Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

April 26, 2025   07:27 am

The Meteorology Department states that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge) is currently affecting the island’s weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-western provinces, as well as in the Mannar, Galle, and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers are expected elsewhere on the island after 1.00 p.m, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75 mm is likely at some places in the Central, Uva, and North-central provinces, and in the Vavuniya district.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected in some areas of the Central and Uva provinces and in the Ampara district during the morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.25