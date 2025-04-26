Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge) is currently affecting the island’s weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-western provinces, as well as in the Mannar, Galle, and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers are expected elsewhere on the island after 1.00 p.m, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75 mm is likely at some places in the Central, Uva, and North-central provinces, and in the Vavuniya district.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected in some areas of the Central and Uva provinces and in the Ampara district during the morning.