PM Harini offers condolences at Vatican Embassy on Pope Franciss passing

April 26, 2025   08:54 am

The Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, paid a solemn visit to the Embassy of the Vatican in Colombo yesterday (25) to offer condolences on behalf of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka on the passing of the Archbishop of Buenos Aires and the regional leader in Argentina, His Holiness Pope Francis.

During the visit, Dr. Amarasuriya signed the book of condolence, expressing deep sorrow over the demise of the beloved spiritual leader and extending heartfelt sympathies to the Catholic community both in Sri Lanka and around the world.

The Prime Minister was received by the Archbishop Brian N. Udaigwe, Apostolic Nuncio of the Apostolic Nunciature, the Vatican Embassy in Colombo and other officials, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

