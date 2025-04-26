More details revealed on Katunayake shooting

Police report that the individual injured in a shooting incident in the Heenatiyana area of Katunayake this morning (26) has been identified as 29-year-old Udara Chathuranga, a resident of the same area.

The incident occurred at around 5:35 a.m. while the victim was sleeping in a room in his house alongside his father.

According to initial investigations, two unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire inside the residence and fled the area.

Police believe the shooting was carried out using a T-56 assault rifle, with two rounds reportedly discharged during the shooting. Two spent cartridges were recovered from the scene by investigators.

It has been revealed that the victim was engaged in several business ventures, including money lending operations.

Following the incident, the injured individual was initially admitted to the Minuwangoda Base Hospital and has since been transferred to the Gampaha General Hospital for further treatment.

Further investigations are underway to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the shooting.