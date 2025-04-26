Teacher training for new education reforms to begin in May  PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says the training of teachers required for the new education reforms will commence in May, and that contracts granted to political affiliates in local government institutions will be brought to an end following the upcoming Local Government elections.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing public gatherings held in Mirigama, Minuwangoda, and Katana in the Gampaha District.

Addressing the gatherings, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“From birth to death, all the aspects of life a person are handled by local government institutions. However, to this day, these institutions lack proper systems even to provide the people with basic facilities.

“We are committed to working with a proper system, free of fraud and corruption, and managing every rupee carefully and attentively. We are identifying the needs of people and implementing projects under a systematic plan to develop rural sectors.

“You elect fellow members who stand firmly against fraud and corruption through two decisive elections. First, you elect Anura Kumara as President, a leader committed to fighting corruption. Then, in the parliamentary election, you choose a group of qualified individuals who are equally dedicated to this cause to represent you in Parliament.

“To ensure that the funds allocated for rural development reach the people, the local government institutions closest to the villages must also be clean and transparent. That is why this election is so important to us.

“The people and the villages come to experience our corruption-free political culture through local government institutions. These institutions must properly implement, monitor, and evaluate the development projects allocated to the rural sector. The era of awarding contracts for such projects to political cronies must end.

“Although early childhood development is a crucial part of education, there has never been a proper system for it. We are now establishing such a system. Starting in May, teacher training for modern education will begin. We have a comprehensive plan for development across all sectors.

“The Ministry of Education has received billions worth of projects, but there is no proper implementation process. For example, 1,500 smart boards were brought for smart classrooms, but the Secretary to the Ministry has not implemented a system to distribute them to schools. Teachers have not been trained to use them. Teacher training institutes still follow outdated curriculums. This will be corrected through the new education reforms,

“In order to deliver all these benefits to the rural sector efficiently, it is essential to elect the right people for the right purposes.”

Therefore, in the upcoming local government elections, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya urged the public to vote for the candidates who are free from fraud and corruption presented by the National People’s Power (NPP).