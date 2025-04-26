Sri Lanka to compete in Mixed 400x4 relay at 2025 World Athletics Relays

April 26, 2025   11:34 am

The Sri Lankan team has qualified to compete in the Mixed 400x4 relay event at the World Athletics Relays 2025. 

The World Athletics Relays event is scheduled to be held on 10 and 11 May in Guangzhou, China.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has been ranked based on a timing of 3:15.41 in the Mixed 400x4 relay event which will feature the likes of the United States.

Sri Lanka will be represented by Aruna Darshana, Kalinga Kumarage, Sadev Rajakaruna, Harshani Fernando, Lakshima Mendis and Nadeesha Ramanayake at the event.

