A National Day of Mourning was declared in Sri Lanka today (April 26) in view of the funeral rites of the late His Holiness Pope Francis.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has informed secretaries and officials of ministries and departments to fly the national flag at half-mast at all government offices today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath will represent Sri Lanka at the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis to be held in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City.

Meanwhile, Both Italian and Vatican authorities are anticipating a large influx of visitors and official delegations from across the globe.

In preparation, unprecedented security measures have been implemented to ensure safety during the event

Italian and Vatican security services have launched a large-scale operation ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis, deploying over 2,000 local police officers supported by national security forces.

Measures include patrols along the Tiber River, surveillance drones, anti-drone systems, and sniper teams.

A no-fly zone has been established over Rome, monitored by fighter jets and reinforced with advanced radio jamming systems to counter any aerial threats.

