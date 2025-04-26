Siri Dalada Vandanawa: Over 400,000 devotees in Kandy as organizers make another request

Siri Dalada Vandanawa: Over 400,000 devotees in Kandy as organizers make another request

April 26, 2025   01:04 pm

The “Siri Dalada Vandanawa,” the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic at the Temple of Tooth Relic in Kandy, is continuing to attract massive crowds despite organizers and authorities pleading from the public not to join lengthy queues.

The ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ exposition which commenced on April 18 is scheduled to conclude tomorrow (27 April) as planned, confirmed Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa, Pradeep Nilanga Dela Bandara yesterday.

Meanwhile, the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ exposition commenced this morning for the ninth consecutive day, with religious activities beginning at 11.00 a.m.

According to latest estimates, approximately 400,000 devotees are currently waiting in queues.

Considering the logistical difficulties, authorities have made several requests from devotees not to join the existing queues who are evidently eager to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic which is being exhibited after an absence of 16 years.

