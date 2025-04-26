LG Polls: Over 100 political party supporters arrested

A total of 28 candidates and 111 political party supporters have been arrested in relation to complaints pertaining to the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election, Police said.

26 vehicles have also been taken into custody, since 3 March, according to the Police Media Division.

Arrests have been made based on 259 complaints in relation to flouting of election laws and 71 incidents of criminal nature.

Meanwhile, 22 complaints related to election law violations and six incidents of criminal acts have been reported during the past 24 hours that ended at 6am today, Police added.

A candidate and five political party supporters have been apprehended over the incidents reported yesterday.

The 2025 LG election is scheduled to be held on 6 May.