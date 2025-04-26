24 schools closed due to Siri Dalada Vandanawa to reopen on Monday

April 26, 2025   02:59 pm

A total of 24 schools in and around Kandy that were closed due to “Siri Dalada Vandanawa,” the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, will reopen on Monday (28 April), said the Chief Secretary of the Central Province.

Meanwhile, another 37 schools that are accommodating Police and security forces personnel will reopen on 29 April.

Over 50 schools in the Kandy town and surrounding areas were closed from April 21 in view of the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy got underway on April 18 and will conclude tomorrow.

