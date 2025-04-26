Heavy showers above 100mm likely in several provinces

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Central, Uva, Eastern, North-western and North-central provinces and in the Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Due to the impact of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge), showers or thundershowers will occur in most places of the island during the afternoon or night, the Met Department noted.

Several spells of showers are also likely in the coastal areas of the Western province and in Puttalam, Mannar, Galle and Matara districts in the morning.

Meanwhile, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur in several places in the Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in the Hambantota, Ampara, Batticaloa and Vavuniya districts.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.