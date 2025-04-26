Heavy showers above 100mm likely in several provinces

Heavy showers above 100mm likely in several provinces

April 26, 2025   03:11 pm

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Central, Uva, Eastern, North-western and North-central provinces and in the Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Due to the impact of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge), showers or thundershowers will occur in most places of the island during the afternoon or night, the Met Department noted.

Several spells of showers are also likely in the coastal areas of the Western province and in Puttalam, Mannar, Galle and Matara districts in the morning.

Meanwhile, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur in several places in the Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in the Hambantota, Ampara, Batticaloa and Vavuniya districts.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm