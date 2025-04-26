Police seize cars following viral video of alleged street race

Police have seized two cars following investigations based on a video widely circulated on social media seemingly of a street race involving two cars driving along the High Level road from Galawilawatta to Makumbura within the Homagama Police Division.

A team from the Homagama Police Station launched an investigation following the emergence of the viral social media video, Police said.

Statements have been recorded from the drivers of the cars and Police said legal action will be taken against those involved in the alleged street race.