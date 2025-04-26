Tri-forces humanitarian team returns after Myanmar relief mission

Tri-forces humanitarian team returns after Myanmar relief mission

April 26, 2025   03:40 pm

The specially deployed Tri Forces Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Team returned to the island today (April 26) after the successful completion of their emergency relief mission in Myanmar. 

Major General Nazeer Majeed, Director General of the Directorate of Research Concept and Doctrine at Sri Lanka Army Headquarters, extended a warm welcome to the returning contingent at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. 

Responding swiftly to the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar earlier this month, the elite tri-service team was dispatched on April 5, as instructed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The mission was coordinated under the close supervision of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) and carried out with the active facilitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Defence Ministry said on the very day of their arrival in Myanmar, the team was deployed to Nay Pyi Taw Province, located nearly 450 kilometers from Yangon. They initiated critical disaster relief efforts, particularly in Pobba Thiri Township, an area deeply affected by the quake.

The team had established mobile medical clinics and conducted rapid situational assessments to identify urgent health needs among the displaced population. The medical missions were focused on treating injuries, preventing disease outbreaks and supporting vulnerable groups, including women and children residing in temporary shelters such as the Ministry of Commerce complex, Lat Lok Toun Pagoda and Mashikhana Monastery.

The Ministry noted that the Sri Lankan team not only focused in physical care but also in psychological support and health education, helping traumatized communities begin the healing process. 

Local Myanmar officials had also lauded Sri Lanka’s timely intervention, acknowledging it as a symbol of the enduring friendship and mutual respect between the two nations, the Defence Ministry added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm