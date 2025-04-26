Nearly 500 kg of heroin to be incinerated in Puttalam

A haul of nearly 500 kg of seized heroin will be incinerated in Puttalam on Monday (April 28), Sri Lanka Police said.

Accordingly, a total of 494.48 kg of heroin that were held as court evidence is scheduled to be incinerated at a cement factory in Palaviya, Puttalam.

The haul includes 250.996 kg of heroin that were seized in December 2021 during a joint operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau which led to the arrest of six foreign nationals and a stock of 243.052 kg of heroin that was in possession of seven foreign nationals at the time of their arrest in April 2022 April.

Police said based on a court order, the haul of heroin will be obtained from the Colombo High Court at 7.00 a.m. on Monday and transported to the cement factory in Puttalam.

The handover of the narcotics is scheduled to take place in the presence of Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Ministry officials and the Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya.