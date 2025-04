The results of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination have been released online, the Department of Examination announced.

Accordingly, the results can be viewed on the official website of the department: www.doenets.lk

The A/L exam was worked-off at 2,312 centers across the country from 25 November to 31 December, 2024.

A total of 253,390 school applicants and 79,793 private applicants sat for the 2024 Advanced Level examination.