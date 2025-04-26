2024 A/L Exam: Over 177,000 qualify for university entrance

2024 A/L Exam: Over 177,000 qualify for university entrance

April 26, 2025   07:32 pm

A total of 149,964 school applicants have qualified to apply for university admission based on the results of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination, the Department of Examination announced.

A total of 27,624 private applicants have also qualified to apply for universities. 

Accordingly, a total of 177,588 or 64,73% of the total applicants who sat for the exam have qualified to apply for university entrance. 

Meanwhile, the results of 456 candidates, including 420 school applicants have been withheld, it said. 

Furthermore, the Department has announced applications through the online system for the re-scrutiny of A/L results will be accepted from 2 May to 16 May.

A total of 222,774 school applicants and 51,587 private applicants sat for the 2024 Advanced Level examination.

The results of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination were released online this evening (26). 

The results can be viewed on the following website: www.doenets.lk 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President