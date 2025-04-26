2024 A/L Exam: Over 177,000 qualify for university entrance

A total of 149,964 school applicants have qualified to apply for university admission based on the results of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination, the Department of Examination announced.

A total of 27,624 private applicants have also qualified to apply for universities.

Accordingly, a total of 177,588 or 64,73% of the total applicants who sat for the exam have qualified to apply for university entrance.

Meanwhile, the results of 456 candidates, including 420 school applicants have been withheld, it said.

Furthermore, the Department has announced applications through the online system for the re-scrutiny of A/L results will be accepted from 2 May to 16 May.

A total of 222,774 school applicants and 51,587 private applicants sat for the 2024 Advanced Level examination.

The results of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination were released online this evening (26).

The results can be viewed on the following website: www.doenets.lk