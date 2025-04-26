Youth arrested with heroin and Ice worth Rs. 800M in Kotikawatta

Police have seized a stock of 13 kilograms and 372 grams of heroin and 03 kilograms and 580 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine) from a residence in Nagahamulla, Kotikawatta.

A 27-year-old male has also been taken into custody in connection with the seized narcotics, police said.

The estimated street value of the drug haul is approximately Rs. 800 million.

According to police, the Malabe Police Station had received information that a residence in the Nagahamulla area, within the Wellampitiya Police Division, was being operated as a drug distribution center.

Acting on this information, officers arrested a suspect and conducted a search of the residence, where the narcotics were discovered hidden inside a suitcase in one of the rooms.

The heroin was found packed in a total of 13 parcels, while the ‘Ice’ drugs were packed in two parcels, police said.

During the questioning of the arrested suspect, the name of a drug trafficker known as “Morin,” from the Mahara area, was revealed, police said.

Police stated that they intend to obtain detention orders on the suspect for further investigations.