The greatest asset of our country is human capital  PM Harini

April 27, 2025   07:23 am

Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training, Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the most valuable resource of our country is its human capital, and that the purpose of educational reforms is to utilize this human resource more effectively.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the 30th Anniversary Celebrations of the Polgolla Devapala Vidyalaya in Kurunegala, held at the school’s main hall.

The Prime Minister further stated:

“The education in our country is given a higher priority. That is why, even amidst the difficulties as an under developing nation we have managed to achieve a high level of human development. In order to develop human capital, we must strengthen our education system.

There should not be a division among schools as so-called ‘good’ and ‘bad’ schools, or ‘popular’ and ‘less popular’ schools. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child in this country has access to a school with better facilities.

In order to create a society filled with values such as compassion and cooperation, our education system must undergo further reforms. One thing that the President often emphasizes is that the generation that follows us must be more capable than we are. 

Our current generation must fulfill its responsibilities properly, striving to bring the country to a better state, while also ensuring the next generation is even more competent. The educational reforms we hope to implement are aimed precisely at building that capable next generation.”

The event was attended by the Minister of Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government Chandana Abeyratne, Deputy Minister of Women and Children’s Affairs Dr. Namal Sudarshana, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Namal Karunaratne, Governor to the North Western Province Tissa Kumarasiri Warnasuriya, guests, teachers, and students.

