Siri Dalada Wandanawa to conclude today amidst huge turnout

April 27, 2025   08:07 am

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Siri Dalada Wandanawa, is scheduled to conclude today (27) at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, with large crowds continuing to queue up for veneration.

As on previous days, the Siri Dalada Wandanawa will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will continue until 5:30 p.m.

Large numbers of devotees can still be seen waiting in long queues to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha. Many groups and individuals have also come forward to offer Dansal (alms giving) and other facilities to the devotees.

The Siri Dalada Wandanawa, held for the first time in 16 years, commenced at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy on April 18, with a 10-day public exposition starting on April 19.

Over the past nine days, hundreds of thousands of devotees have had the opportunity to participate in the Siri Dalada Wandanawa, and it is reported that a large number of people are still waiting in queues to venerate the Sacred Relic today as well.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to launch a city-wide cleanliness program, including the removal of garbage accumulated in Kandy city.

Accordingly, Central Province Chief Secretary Ajith Premasinghe stated that the program is scheduled to commence today.

