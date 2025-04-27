LG Election: Special day to distribute polling cards

LG Election: Special day to distribute polling cards

April 27, 2025   08:48 am

The distribution of official polling cards for the forthcoming Local Government (LG) Election will take place today, despite being a Sunday, the National Election Commission said. 

Meanwhile, the distribution of polling cards to voters which commenced on April 16 will conclude on Tuesday (April 29), Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake noted. 

If any individual has not received their official polling cards by Tuesday, they are requested to visit their local post office with their National Identity Card (NIC) to verify their identity and obtain their polling card.

The LG election is scheduled to be held on May 6.

