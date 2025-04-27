Court order issued against IUSF convener and three others

April 27, 2025   10:02 am

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court has issued an order prohibiting four individuals from entering or remaining adjacent to centers where competitive exams are scheduled to be held today to recruit graduates to courses under supplementary health services.
  
The court order has been issued based on a request made by the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Maradana Police Station.
 
A court order was requested after the OIC of the Maradana Police received information that a protest is being organized today (April 27) to influence and discourage candidates from sitting the competitive examination, Police said in a statement.
 
Accordingly, a court order has been issued against M.N.M. Nustri, the co-convener of the Allied Health Science Graduates’ Union, Nandun Dasharika Hewapathirana, the secretary of the union, Madushan Chandrajith, the convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) and Ravi Kumudesh, the Chairman of the Joint Council of Supplementary Medical Professionals.
 
Accordingly, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, any entry into the Colombo hospital square within the Maradana Police Division, or any form of demonstration or protest march obstructing pedestrian pathways along the Deans Road, De Saram Road, Kinsey Road, and Regent Street, which would disrupt activities of nearby hospitals, has been banned.
 
Additionally, remaining opposite the School Of Nursing Colombo and the Post Basic College of Nursing — the designated examination centers — is also prohibited under the court order.
 
The competitive examination to recruit graduates to the courses under supplementary health services is scheduled to be held today.
 
 According to the Ministry of Health, the exam is scheduled to be held at four centers starting at 10 a.m. today.
 
The exam will be conducted by the Examinations Division of the Ministry of Health, and will be held at:
•             School Of Nursing Colombo
•             Post Basic College of Nursing
•             College of Nursing, Kandana
•             Castle Street Hospital for Women

The Ministry of Health has stated that admission cards for all candidates have been sent via mail.

This exam is being held to recruit graduates for courses related to the posts of Medical Laboratory Technologist, Radiographer, and Physiotherapist.

 

