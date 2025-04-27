Body of unidentified male found floating in Kelani River

The body of an unidentified male has been found floating in the Kelani River near the Black Bridge within the Peliyagoda Police Division.

The body was discovered yesterday (April 26) based on a tip-off received by the Peliyagoda Police.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed. However, police believe he was around 50 years old and approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall.

According to police, the man was dressed in a blue T-shirt, and was naked from the waist down.

The body was in a slightly deformed condition, police added.

The remains have been placed at the morgue of the Colombo National Hospital, and the Peliyagoda Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.