Number of LG election-related complaints nearing 3,000

April 27, 2025   11:05 am

The number of complaints filed with the National Election Commission in relation to the upcoming Local Government (LG) Election is nearing 3,000 with another week until the poll day.
 
A total of 2,843 complaints have been filed at the National Centre for Election Complaints and the District Centre for Election Complaints since March 20, 2025, according to the Election Commission.
 
The commission added that on Friday, 191 incidents of flouting of election laws and 29 other complaints related to the election were reported.
 
The 2025 Local Government Election is scheduled to be held on 6 May.

 

